Karol G Invites Peso Pluma, Becky G, J. Balvin, Ryan Castro Onstage During Coachella Weekend Two Set

Home News Akeem Ivory April 20th, 2026 - 6:12 AM

Karol G capped off Weekend 2 of Coachella 2026 after making history becoming the first Latina headliner in Coachella’s history last weekend, however, weekend 2 was more star-studded with more surprise guests than Weekend 1. The Colombian star, was joined by a number of special guests, including J Balvin (who also came out during her Coachella debut in 2022), Ryan Castro, and many more.

Earlier in the night, Karol G welcomed Peso Pluma for “Qlona” and Becky G for “Mamii,” continuing the cross-genre collaborations that have defined her. Legendary Colombian artists J Balvin took the stage for a high-energy segment that paid tribute to Medellín’s reggaetón roots. Performing hits “Ay Vamos,” “Ginza” and “La Canción” before Castro joined in for a medley that blended their collaborations, a moment that also arrives just ahead of their upcoming joint album release.

diosito si es para mi muéstrame a J Balvin y Ryan Castro de invitados en el show de Karol G en Coachella por favor pic.twitter.com/y94GlIdeaj — 🍋 (@TripleGmed) April 20, 2026

Karol G’s closing set carried added weight, as the first Latina to headline Coachella, the performance served as both a victory lap and a rich cultural milestone. Coachella may be over, but Karol G is just getting started the moment came as she performed her last song of the night, “Provenza,” a screen behind her flashed up with the words ‘Nos Vamos de Tour’ – which translates to ‘We’re going on tour’. No further details or dates have been announced.

This will mark Karol‘s first tour in two years, since she wrapped up the Mañana Será Bonito Tour in July 2024. The new tour will likely be in support of her latest album Tropicoqueta, which released in 2025. Stay tuned for more details about Karol G‘s upcoming tour when it’s fully announced!

J BALVIN en COACHELLA cantando “ay vamos” y ginza” en el escenario de KAROL G 🇨🇴🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/53jaDzwD9a — JBalvin DATA (@JBalvinDATA) April 20, 2026