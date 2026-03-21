Lorde Announces Departure From Universal Music Group

Home News Juliet Paiz March 21st, 2026 - 7:49 PM

Lorde headlines at day one of Primavera Festival in Los Angeles at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 16, 2022.

According to Pitchfork, Lorde has announced that she is no longer signed to Universal Music Group, ending a partnership that began when she was still a teenager. She shared the update on March 18 through voice messages to fans, explaining that her contract officially ended in December 2025 and that she chose not to renew it. According to her, the decision wasn’t due to any conflict. Instead, she described it as a natural step after spending over a decade within the label system.

Lorde reflected on how young she was when she first signed and said that being independent now allows her to approach music differently. She emphasized wanting more space and control over her creative process, without the structure that comes with a major label. She framed the change as an opportunity to reset and figure out what she wants her work to look like moving forward.

Her most recent album, Virgin, was her final release under Universal. While she hasn’t ruled out working with another label in the future, she made it clear that she’s currently focused on this period of independence. The announcement marks a significant shift in her career. After years of global success within a major label system, she’s now stepping into a more self-directed phase. For fans, it signals that whatever comes next will likely be shaped entirely on her own terms.

Photo credit: Nicole Ditt