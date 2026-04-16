Lana Del Rey Shares Title Track For 007 First Light Video Game

Home News Cait Stoddard April 16th, 2026 - 12:18 PM

IO Interactive, the award-winning developer and publisher behind the globally acclaimed HITMAN franchise and Amazon MGM Studios has announced that multi-platinum selling and award-winning singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey will perform the official title song for 007 First Light, which is the upcoming video game developed and published by IO Interactive, featuring a reimagined origin story of James Bond.

The title song for the upcoming 007 video game has been written and composed by Lana Del Rey & David Arnold, marking the return of the composer to the Bond franchise. The song and title sequence will be showcased for the first time on 007 First Light’s official channels on Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Steam, and X. Lana Del Rey is recognized as one of the greatest singer songwriters of her generation. She has created a truly unique aesthetic. With 007 First Light’s title song, Lana brings the James Bond universe into her world, re-defining the classic genre and creating her own musical interpretation for the game’s reimagined origin story.

“It’s a joy to watch two extraordinary talents like Lana Del Rey and David Arnold combine forces, the result feels instantly ‘Bond’ while still bringing a fresh identity for 007 First Light. Bond’s return to gaming is a landmark moment for us at IO Interactive, and having a title song of this quality makes it all the more unforgettable,” highlighted Hakan Abrak, CEO at IO Interactive.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna