Jennifer Lopez Covers Lana Del Rey’s “Young And Beautiful” During Las Vegas Residency

According to Stereo Gum, Jennifer Lopez opened her new Las Vegas residency with a surprise moment that quickly caught attention online. During the first night of the run, she performed a cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful,” adding a reflective pause to an otherwise high-energy show.

The performance took place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and was woven into a section of the set that focused on dramatic and cinematic material. Originally released in 2013 for The Great Gatsby soundtrack, “Young and Beautiful” is known for its sweeping tone and emotional weight. Lopez delivered the song in a stripped back arrangement that leaned into its melancholy themes rather than spectacle, allowing it to stand apart from the more upbeat numbers in the show.

The residency opener featured a wide ranging set list that moved between Lopez’s own hits and selections from across pop history. Alongside the Lana Del Rey cover, she performed songs associated with Broadway and classic American pop, placing “Young and Beautiful” within a broader narrative about romance, fame and performance. The choice to include a contemporary ballad from another artist drew praise from fans who shared footage of the moment across social media.