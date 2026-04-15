Taylor Momsen Of The Pretty Reckless Hospitalized After Venomous Spider Bite Causes Skin Rash

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 15th, 2026 - 4:47 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Taylor Momsen is recovering after a frightening health scare that left her hospitalized during a recent tour stop. The Pretty Reckless frontwoman revealed she suffered a venomous spider bite that quickly developed into a severe skin reaction. Despite the ordeal, Momsen has continued to update fans while maintaining her determination to stay on the road.

According to Loudwire, the incident occurred while Momsen was in Mexico performing with The Pretty Reckless as part of a tour alongside AC/DC. After initially being bitten by what she described as a poisonous spider, she sought immediate medical attention and received treatment before taking the stage. However, the situation escalated in the following days as a visible rash began spreading across her leg, prompting further concern.

Momsen later shared a series of social media posts from the hospital, showing the extent of the reaction. In one update, she displayed the inflamed rash, which had been outlined by medical staff to monitor its spread. She also posted images of herself being wheeled through the hospital while holding an ice pack, indicating the seriousness of the symptoms.

Even while hospitalized, Momsen kept her sense of humor and resilience. She told fans, “Hospital today, show tomorrow,” signaling her intent to continue performing despite the setback. The singer had previously received a shot to counteract the venom shortly after the bite, but the lingering skin reaction required additional care.

The specific type of spider has not been confirmed, though reports suggest several venomous species are common in the region. Fortunately, Momsen’s quick response and ongoing treatment appear to be helping, and she remains optimistic about a full recovery while continuing the tour.