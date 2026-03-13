The Pretty Reckless Announce New Album Dear God For June 2026 Release, Share New Single “When I Wake Up”

Home News Skylar Jameson March 13th, 2026 - 4:02 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

The Pretty Reckless has announced their new album is officially on the way, set for release this summer. The album is titled Dear God and is the fifth album in their discography. According to Revolver’s report on the band’s press release, the upcoming album will embrace themes of “vulnerability, intensity and artistic freedom.” The album follows the Pretty Reckless’ 2021 album Death by Rock and Roll. Dear God will be released in just a handful of months, on July 26th via Fearless Records.

The album announcement has also been accompanied by a brand new single called “When I Wake Up”. The release of the song comes after frontwoman Taylor Momsen teased the track on social media with the caption reading “the dawn of a new era.” The song is driven by a powerful guitar, with an in-your-face captivating melody and the signature intense vocals of Momsen. Momsen explains that the song is about “a dream becoming a nightmare” and is a metaphor for “when a life of excess leads you on a rollercoaster that is doomed to crash but you just can’t see it.”

Dear God will not only feature “When I Wake Up” but the previous release titled “For I Am Death”, which came out last summer will also be on the track list. Vinyl variants and CDs of Dear God are available for pre-order on the Pretty Reckless’ website, and Revolver is also offering a limited-edition “Tan Smoke” variant that can be pre-ordered now.

Starting on July 11th, the Pretty Reckless will join AC/DC on their Power Up tour. And in addition to the AC/DC shows, the Pretty Reckless will only play headlining shows in clubs around the U.S. and Canada as they go on the road with AC/DC.

Dear God Track List: