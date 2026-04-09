The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen Bit By Spider On AC/DC Tour Stop In Mexico City

Home News Cait Stoddard April 9th, 2026 - 2:17 PM

According to Loudwire.com, Taylor Momsen required medical assistance after being bitten by a “massive” spider prior to her band opening up for AC/DC in Mexico City Tuesday night. The incident marks the second time the singer was bitten by a wild animal, while performing on AC/DC’s Power Up Tour, after having been attacked by a bat onstage back in May 2024. “It wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit,” Momsen wrote on social media while sharing a video of her getting a shot to counteract the effects of Tuesday night’s spider bite.The artist adds: “It’s venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night… add it to the list!”

🕷️🕷️🕷️ So it wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit…this time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night…add it to… pic.twitter.com/YAdUfdmWws

— Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen) April 8, 2026

According to setlist.fm, the bite didn’t stop Momsen and the Pretty Reckless from delivering a 10-song set at Estadio GNP Seguros. They are scheduled to share the stage with AC/DC at the same venue two more times on April 11 – 15.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin