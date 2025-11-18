Jeff Tweedy Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 18th, 2025 - 2:39 PM

With just a few shows to go in the current two-month run, Jeff Tweedy has announced the expansion of his Twilight Override tour into March and April 2026. Kicking off on March 10, in Des Moines, the tour brings the band’s live show all over the Midwest, Southwest and Northwest parts of the country. For tickets and more information, click here.

Since the release of his “low-key magnum opus” (New York Times) and what New York Magazine calls “a shambolic, lovely folk-rock odyssey well worth sinking into,” Tweedy has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show. All the while, Tweedy and his “versatile quintet comprised of family and friends” (Chicago Tribune), sons Spencer and Sammy Tweedy, Macie Stewart, Liam Kazar and Sima Cunningham, have been selling out shows all over the country.

Twilight Override Tour Dates

3/10 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place *

3/11 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room #

3/13 – Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre !

3/14 – Santa Fe, NM – The Lensic *

3/16 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren #

3/17 – Tucson, AZ – La Rosa !

3/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco *

3/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The United Theater #

3/22 – Ventura, CA – The Ventura Theatre !

3/24 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Rio Theatre *

3/25 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore #

3/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore !

3/27 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre *

3/29 – Redding, CA – Cascade Theatre #

3/31 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall !

4/1 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall *

4/4 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom !

4/5 – Victoria, BC – Royal Theatre *

4/7 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma #

4/8 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry !

4/9 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM *

6/28 – North Adams, MA – Solid Sound Festival

* with Sima Cunningham

# with Macie Stewart

! with Liam Kazar

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried