Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 19th, 2025 - 3:47 PM

Unknown Mortal Orchestra‘s new EP, CURSE, is out now through Jagjaguwar and the band has recently announced the EP when sharing its lead single and music video “BOYS WITH THE CHARACTERISTICS OF WOLVES.” The album reflects these cursed times we find ourselves in and taking inspiration from Italian horror films of the 1970s and 1980s, the six songs on the release are as cathartic a listen as the band has ever recorded.

Featuring both abrasive riffs reminiscent of Black Sabbath on “BOYS WITH THE CHARACTERISTICS OF WOLVES” as well as the laid back and intricate guitar playing, UMO is maybe most famous for on “DEATH COMES FROM THE SKY,” the CURSE EP is the perfect soundtrack to your next confrontation with the void.

The EP arrives in conjunction with the announcement of a new North American tour that will see the band bring their acclaimed live show to select cities across the continent this Fall. Those shows come on the heels of a performance in Mexico City and at Just Like Heaven in Los Angeles earlier this year, as well as the release of their latest improvisational and collaborative album, IC-02 Bogota. Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Tour Dates

7/5 – Victoria, BC – Phillips Backyard Festival

9/24 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge

9/25 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

9/26 – Tulsa, OK – Guthrie Green

9/27 – Austin, TX – Levitation Festival

9/29 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s

9/30 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

10/2 – Nashville, TN – Fogg Street Lawn Club

10/3 – Lexington, KY – The Burl

Photo Credit: April Siese