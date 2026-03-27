Hayley Williams Live Debuts 14 Songs From Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party During Tour Opener In Atlanta

Paramore’s own Hayley Williams has just kicked off her solo tour in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party with a show in Atlanta, Georgia. The lucky crowd got to witness the live debut of 14 songs from the beloved record including “Showbiz,” “Disappearing Man,” “Zissou,” “Ice In My OJ,” “Hard,” “Blood Bros,” “Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party,” “Whim,” “Negative Self Talk,” “Brotherly Hate,” “Dream Girl In Shibuya,” “Discovery Channel,” “I Won’t Quit On You” and “Parachute.” For the latter track, Williams was joined by Josh Scogin, the frontman for Georgia-based heavy music band The Chariot.
AND SCENE. pic.twitter.com/NnVw7QnOTo
— jay (@YOUFlRST) March 28, 2026
🗣️ SHOWBIZ por primera vez en vivo. #EgoDeathinAtlanta
📹 @deadboy28 pic.twitter.com/nsuABI6DFB
— Paramore Mexico 🔆 (@Paramore_Mex) March 28, 2026
Estreia de Disappearing Man ao vivo, no Tabernacle, Atlanta!
pic.twitter.com/Z4iECxr1sf
— Paramore Brasil (@paramorebrasil) March 28, 2026
Zissou #EgoDeathinATL pic.twitter.com/e1qS0UYKE7
— Paramore Tour Updates (@paramore_tour) March 28, 2026
Ice In My OJ #EgoDeathinATL pic.twitter.com/yXDovPQiG9
— Paramore Tour Updates (@paramore_tour) March 28, 2026
Hard #EgoDeathinATL pic.twitter.com/u2QI2iNz0S
— Paramore Tour Updates (@paramore_tour) March 28, 2026
#EgoDeathinATL https://t.co/TSY8zqgDDF
— Paramore Tour Updates (@paramore_tour) March 28, 2026
EDAABP #EgoDeathinATL pic.twitter.com/emcR4nULGl
— Paramore Tour Updates (@paramore_tour) March 28, 2026
Whim #EgoDeathinATL pic.twitter.com/iclwdMLkIo
— Paramore Tour Updates (@paramore_tour) March 28, 2026
Negative Self Talk #EgoDeathinATL pic.twitter.com/pfWALXYZoF
— Paramore Tour Updates (@paramore_tour) March 28, 2026
Brotherly Hate #EgoDeathinATL pic.twitter.com/CHPZDWrQcW
— Paramore Tour Updates (@paramore_tour) March 28, 2026
🗣️ Hayley Williams tocando por primera vez ‘Dream Girl In Shibuya’ en el primer show de su tour. #EgoDeathinAtlanta
📹 @deadboy28 pic.twitter.com/oR4behe2GY
— Paramore Mexico 🔆 (@Paramore_Mex) March 28, 2026
“Discovery Channel” em Atlanta, Geórgia! (via deadboy28) pic.twitter.com/FUJqmrM0cJ
— Paramore BR (@paramorebr) March 28, 2026
I Won’t Quit On You #EgoDeathinATL pic.twitter.com/qrD2G77Sxj
— Paramore Tour Updates (@paramore_tour) March 28, 2026
Parachute #EgoDeathinATL pic.twitter.com/kSCoPqFoan
— Paramore Tour Updates (@paramore_tour) March 28, 2026
Photo credit: Jenna Houchin