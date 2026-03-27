Hayley Williams Live Debuts 14 Songs From Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party During Tour Opener In Atlanta

Home News Skyy Rincon March 27th, 2026 - 11:30 PM

Paramore’s own Hayley Williams has just kicked off her solo tour in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party with a show in Atlanta, Georgia. The lucky crowd got to witness the live debut of 14 songs from the beloved record including “Showbiz,” “Disappearing Man,” “Zissou,” “Ice In My OJ,” “Hard,” “Blood Bros,” “Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party,” “Whim,” “Negative Self Talk,” “Brotherly Hate,” “Dream Girl In Shibuya,” “Discovery Channel,” “I Won’t Quit On You” and “Parachute.” For the latter track, Williams was joined by Josh Scogin, the frontman for Georgia-based heavy music band The Chariot.

Estreia de Disappearing Man ao vivo, no Tabernacle, Atlanta!

pic.twitter.com/Z4iECxr1sf — Paramore Brasil (@paramorebrasil) March 28, 2026

🗣️ Hayley Williams tocando por primera vez ‘Dream Girl In Shibuya’ en el primer show de su tour. #EgoDeathinAtlanta 📹 @deadboy28 pic.twitter.com/oR4behe2GY — Paramore Mexico 🔆 (@Paramore_Mex) March 28, 2026