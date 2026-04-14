Coheed And Cambria Announces Neverender Festival 2026 Lineup Featuring Circa Survive, Thursday, Sunny Day Real Estate & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2026 - 2:38 PM

Today, Coheed and Cambria has announced two new special events: the two day Neverender Festival at The Observatory Festival Grounds and the one day Neverender Rocks at the Red Rocks Amphitheater, which is under the “Neverender” alias that the band has long used to designate special events, tours, and cruises. In 2010, the band performed their first four albums over four nights each in NYC, Chicago, LA and London. Since then, the band has toured albums under the name, set sail on three separate cruises, and now their own festival.

Neverender Festival will take place on October 3 – 4 in Santa Ana, CA at the Observatory Festival Grounds, where they will perform one of their most revered albums, The Afterman. The fan-favorite double album was released across fall of 2012 and winter of 2013 and will be performed at Neverender Festival alongside co-headliners Circa Survive, who just announced a return after a six-year hiatus, Sunny Day Real Estate, Turnover, Pup, Thursday, La Dispute, Destroy Boys, Hail the Sun and other acts, For tickets and more information, click here and here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz