Something In The Way Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Explosions In The Sky, Pelican, Sunny Day Real Estate & More

Steven Taylor September 22nd, 2025 - 4:31 PM

Photo Credit: Colin King

Back in February of this year, Run For Cover records hosted Something In The Way Festival 2025, a revival of an indie rock festival that began in 2016 by taking over New York’s Webster Hall. Now, as Stereogum reports, the label has announced 2026 will see the return of Something In The Way, with a new festival this year returning to the Roadrunner venue in Boston.

The two day affair – set for January 31st and February 1st – features a stacked lineup. Headlining the showings are alt-rock and Midwest emo innovators Sunny Day Real Estate and post-rock icons Explosions In The Sky. Also making up the lineup are Citizen, Tigers Jaw, The Hotelier, Momma, Angel Du$t, Febuary, First Day Back, Glitterer, Glixen, Gollylagging, Graham Hunt, Guv, Horse Jumper of Love, How Much Art, No Warning, Park National, Pelican, Pool Kids, Sheer Mag, Teen Suicide and Wicca Phase Springs Eternal.

Presale begins tomorrow, September 23rd, and public sales will start on Friday, September 26th at 10am ET. Registration for presales are available now on the festival’s website.