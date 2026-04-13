Robert Del Naja Arrested During Palestine Action Protest, Massive Attack Tease New Music

Home News Cait Stoddard April 13th, 2026 - 2:30 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, last fall, Massive Attack promised people would getting new in 2026 and it looks like the music will be coming this week. The group posted on their social media teasing something titled “Boots on the Ground” along with a date, April 16, which is this Thursday. They also updated their social media profile image and the post, which features a little audio that may be from the song, also included the hashtags #IceOut and #NoWar.

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Meanwhile, Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja, was one of over 500 protesters arrested in London’s Trafalgar Square on Saturday as part of a Palestine Action protest. He was holding a sign that read “I Oppose Genocide, I Support Palestine Action.” Naja told the Associated Press earlier in the day, “Being a musician, obviously, there was a lot of trepidation around how we might not be able to travel and get visas,” adding, “But I thought ‘this is ridiculous’ and then the police making that U-turn to arrest people again, I thought that is even more ridiculous. So I’m going to hold a sign today. If I get arrested, I feel very confident that if I stand up in court with the right guidance and say, ‘This was an unlawful arrest and, therefore, I don’t accept it.”