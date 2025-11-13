Massive Attack Reveals Their Upcoming Music in 2026 Will Not be on Spotify

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 13th, 2025 - 3:48 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Massive Attack have announced that their upcoming new music, set for release in 2026, will not be made available on Spotify. The group confirmed that the long awaited material will arrive through a new label and will be distributed both physically and digitally, but Spotify will not carry the tracks. This marks a notable choice for a band with a global fanbase that often relies on streaming platforms for new releases.

According to BrooklynVegan, Massive Attack explained that the upcoming body of work is a collection of material created in recent years and will be released in a way that reflects the band’s own values. The group’s decision to exclude Spotify fits into a pattern of criticism they have directed toward the platform over time. Massive Attack previously voiced concerns about the company and its leadership and had taken steps to pull music from the service. Their announcement reinforces that their relationship with Spotify will remain limited and that the band wishes to keep its new material off the service entirely. Instead fans will be directed to other digital platforms along with physical formats like vinyl or CD.

For fans this signals a more curated and intentional release strategy. It means listeners will need to look beyond the largest streaming service when the music arrives in 2026. The band’s decision also reflects a broader conversation in the music industry about how artists engage with streaming platforms and how they choose to distribute their work. By setting clear boundaries around where their music will appear Massive Attack are continuing to prioritize independence and principles as they prepare for their next chapter.