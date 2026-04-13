Laufey Shares Star-Studded New Video For “Madwoman” Featuring Hudson Williams, Alysa Liu, Lola Tung & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 13th, 2026 - 2:42 PM

Today, Laufey has shared the much video for “Madwoman”, which features “Heated Rivalry” breakout Hudson Williams, Olympic champion Alysa Liu, Lola Tung of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and “Forbidden Fruits,” and Megan Skiendiel of KATSEYE. Filmed in Los Angeles in the weeks leading up to Laufey’s full-set Coachella debut, the video features an all-star cast of friends and heroes in a Slim Aarons-inspired world where the picture-perfect veneer is not quite as it seems.

The video represents a convergence of Asian and Asian American talent both in front of and behind the camera from the all-star cast to director Warren Fu, DP Andrew Truong, production designer Evaline Wu Huang, numerous heads of department, and executive producers Christine Yi and Maiqi Qin of Gold House, Julie Fong of Partizan Entertainment and Oscar Tang,who is the co-founder of Committee of 100. The project celebrates that Asian representation in music, film, sports and the arts is responsible for some of the greatest stories shaping culture today.

“Growing up, I felt a general lack of representation for people who looked like me in music and media. With the ‘Madwoman’ video, I wanted to be that representation,” says Laufey. “The result is what honestly feels like my absolute dream video and exactly what younger Laufey would have loved to see.”