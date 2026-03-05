Laufey Performs Orchestra Accompanied Cover of “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell

Home News Aani Nagaiah March 5th, 2026 - 1:45 PM

Laufey performed an orchestral cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” this week as part of BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room Month, appearing alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra at Maida Vale Studios in London.

The Icelandic Chinese singer joined host Vernon Kay for the midmorning session, where she performed three songs in total. In addition to the Mitchell cover, she sang “Lover Girl” from her 2025 album A Matter of Time and debuted her new single “How I Get,” giving Radio 2 listeners an early look at music from the upcoming deluxe edition of that record, titled A Matter of Time: The Final Hour, due out April 10.

Mitchell first released “Both Sides Now” on her 1969 album Clouds. The song later gained a new generation of fans when an orchestral version of it soundtracked a memorable scene in the 2003 film Love Actually. Laufey has spoken openly about her admiration for the track, calling it one of the most beautiful songs ever written.

According to NME, Laufey delivered the performance with the quiet intensity that the song calls for, letting the full weight of the BBC Concert Orchestra support her vocals throughout.

Laufey won a Grammy earlier this year for A Matter of Time in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category, her second consecutive win in that category. mxdwn previously reviewed A Matter of Time upon its release. She is currently on a European and UK arena tour and is also set to appear at Coachella 2026 this spring.

Watch the performance below.