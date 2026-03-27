WEBCAST: Laufey Concert Honoring Miles Davis Streaming on Twitch

Home News Skylar Jameson March 27th, 2026 - 11:00 AM

The Icelandic-Chinese multi-faceted artist, Laufey, is launching her Twitch channel! To commemorate the start of her streaming career, Laufey will be joining the vehicle company Lexus for 100 Miles, a one-night live stream celebrating Miles Davis and the jazz genre as a whole, taking place on Friday, March 27th, at 6 pm PT. You can watch this live event right on Laufey’s Twitch channel. And, there will be a small live audience as well.

This performance will consist of some of Laufey’s greatest hits, along with a segment to honor Davis. The tribute will start with Laufey debuting her new song “Blue In Green”, which mixes one of Davis’ instrumentals with Laufey’s own original lyrics. The song “Blue In Green” stems from Davis’ song recorded in 1959, from his album Kind of Blue, which happens to be the best-selling jazz album ever. Then, she will reveal Lexus’ new Blue In Green Edition RZ, described as “a Laufey custom Lexus electric vehicle inspired by Davis’ timeless composition”. This is not the first time Laufey has honored a legacy artist, as she recently covered a song by Joni Mitchell. A teaser of the new song “Blue In Green” is below.

While speaking about Davis, Laufey says, “Miles Davis understood the roots of jazz – and then reinvented it. That spirit of honoring the past while moving it forward is what makes this tribute so meaningful. Partnering with Lexus to bring this celebration to life felt natural. They get how creativity and innovation can move people, just like music does.”

The senior manager of Lexus Marketing, Sara Lara, spoke about the brand’s collaboration with Laufey honoring the jazz genre by saying “Our collaboration with Laufey is about celebrating jazz, inspiring creativity, and giving fans an unforgettable experience. We’re blending heritage, artistry, and innovation, much like jazz itself.”



