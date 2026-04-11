Mariqueen Maandig Joins Nine Inch Noize Onstage For “Vessel,” “She’s Gone Away,” “Heresy” & How To Destroy Angels’ “Parasite”

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 11th, 2026 - 8:54 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Mariqueen Maandig made a striking and unexpected return to the stage during a recent live set with Nine Inch Nails. The appearance stood out as a rare live collaboration that bridged multiple eras of the band’s work. It also highlighted the evolving, interconnected nature of projects surrounding Trent Reznor.

Early reports of the show, including a post on X, noted that Maandig joined the band for several key songs across the set.

Making their debut at Coachella, Nine Inch Noize features Trent Reznor, his wife Mariqueen Maandig, Atticus Ross, and Boys Noize. pic.twitter.com/PdoQdhozrJ — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 12, 2026

Maandig stepped in across multiple moments, seamlessly integrating her vocals into the band’s dense and atmospheric live sound. Her presence also reinforced her connection to How to Destroy Angels, the project she formed with Reznor and Atticus Ross, which continues to overlap with the Nine Inch Nails live universe.

According to the full setlist published on setlist.fm, the performance at the Empire Polo Club included a wide-ranging mix of material: “Vessel,” “She’s Gone Away,” “Heresy” and “Parasite” (the tracks featuring Maandig) alongside “Copy of A,” “Me, I’m Not,” “Closer,” “The Warning” and “Memorabilia.”

One of the standout moments came with “Parasite.” Hearing it performed in this context blurred the lines between Reznor’s different creative outlets, emphasizing how fluidly these bodies of work now intersect. Maandig’s more ethereal and restrained vocal style created a sharp contrast with Reznor’s intensity, adding a distinct layer to the performance.