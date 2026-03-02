Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor Says He’s Unsure “If We’re Gonna Be Touring Anymore After This”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 2nd, 2026 - 7:14 PM

According to Consequence.net, Trent Reznor has dropped some major news from the stage during Nine Inch Nails’ concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday night, by hinting that the band’s current Peel It Back Tour may be their last. The NIN frontman took some time to address the crowd at the BOK Center, by reminiscing about the band’s early days playing the city and telling a story he told Consequence a couple months back on the publication’s 2025 Live Act of the Year feature.

“I think one of the first times we played here, I think maybe it was Cain’s Ballroom, like 80 years ago…. I think we were opening for Peter Murphy… and we were playing ‘Head Like a Hole,’ and I could see someone in the back screaming the fuckin’ lyrics back at me, and I thought, ‘This is all I ever wanted in life, is to connect with somebody like that dude in the back [of the venue]. Anyway, that’s what I think of when I roll into Tulsa.” said Reznor.

Then, the artist casually remarked: “I don’t know if we’re gonna be touring anymore after this, but I’m proud of the show that we’re doing right now. And I’m fuckin’ grateful that you’ve chosen to spend your evening with us tonight. Thank you very much.”

The Peel It Back Tour is slated to run through a March 16, show in Sacramento, California, with tickets to the remaining dates available here. After the headlining dates the band is set to play the two weekends of Coachella on April 10 and 17, under the name Nine Inch Noize.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat