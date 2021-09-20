Tori Amos Announces New Album Ocean To Ocean For October

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 20th, 2021 - 9:46 PM

Tori Amos has just announced a new album titled Ocean to Ocean, which is set for release October 29 via Decca Records. The vinyl release will follow shortly after January 28, 2022.Her latest album comes nearly 3 decades after the release of her career-defining debut solo album Little Earthquakes — recently hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Hailed an emotional record, Ocean to Ocean is a universal story of going to rock bottom and renewing yourself all over again.

Amos has split her time between Cornwall, Florida, and the road, and with all her traveling and the sudden halt of the pandemic has led to her most introspective album yet. “This is a record about your losses, and how you cope with them,” shares Amos in her release statement. “Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognize you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you want to be, the artist you want to be. I realized that to shift this, you have to write from the place where you are. I was in my own private hell, so I told myself, then that’s where you write from – you’ve done it before…”

The album has themes of kinship, love, and the introspectiveness of being separated from each other in more ways than one. Amos wrote this album amongst the election season of 2020/2021 in the United States, which proved to be a hard time for America.

Ocean to Ocean Tracklist:

1. Addition of Light Divided

2. Speaking with Trees

3. Devil’s Bane

4. Swim to New York State

5. Spies

6. Ocean to Ocean

7. Flowers Burn to Gold

8. Metal Water Wood

9. 29 Years

10. How Glass is Made

11. Birthday Baby