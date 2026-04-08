Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize Announce Collaborative Album Nine Inch Noize For April 2026 Release

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 8th, 2026 - 4:21 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Nine Inch Nails have officially announced a new album, marking a major return with a fresh collaborative direction. The project arrives as a joint effort with Boys Noize under the name Nine Inch Noize. The album signals a bold fusion of industrial rock and electronic music as the group prepares for a high-profile release.

The album, titled Nine Inch Noize and also referred to as Halo 38, is set for release this upcoming April 17th. According to Pitchfork, the record was confirmed following teasers that appeared ahead of the group’s scheduled performances at Coachella. The collaboration builds on a growing creative partnership between Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Boys Noize, who previously worked together on film scores and live performances.

While full details remain limited, the album is expected to expand on the high-energy hybrid sound the artists developed during the Peel It Back Tour, blending distorted industrial textures with club-driven electronic production. Some material may stem from live reworkings and collaborative sets that fans have already seen on stage.

As of now, an official tracklist has not been publicly released. However, based on available information and live performances, the anticipated track listing is expected to be revealed closer to the release date.

The announcement has generated significant anticipation, especially as Nine Inch Noize prepares to debut the material live at Coachella.