Nine Inch Nails Release New Companion Album Tron Ares: Divergence Featuring Previously Unreleased Tracks & Remixes

Nine Inch Nails has released a new companion album to Tron: Ares titled Tron Ares: Divergence. Out today via Interscope Records, featuring new unreleased music from Tron: Ares. The new album features new interpretations as well from Mark Prichard, Chilly Gonzales, Jack Dangers and more.

The music is from the third movie in the successful movie franchise Tron. The previous album debuted at no. one on Billboards top Rock and Alternative Albums. Nine Inch Nails has also won a Grammy for Best Rock Song with ” As Alive As You Need Me To Be,” from the album. Nine Inch Nails has also just started the second leg of Peel It Back Tour across North America.

Track Listing – TRON Ares: Divergence

Converge I Know You Can Feel It (Mark Pritchard Remix) Godmode A Question of Trust (Boys Noize Remix) Operand Zero State Empathetic Response (Lanark Artefax Remix) 100% Expendable (Chilly Gonzales Remix) Who Wants to Live Forever? (Danny L Harle Remix) Infiltrator (Jack Dangers Remix) A Framework Ghost In The Machine (Boys Noize Remix) What Have You Done? (Boys Noize Remix) As Alive As You Need Me To Be (Pixel Grip Remix) The First Betrayal I Know You Can Feel It (Working Men’s Club Remix) Shadow Over Me (The Dare Remix) Terminal Forked Reality (Schwefelgelb Remix) As Alive As You Need Me To Be (Arca Remix)

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt