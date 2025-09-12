America’s River Roots Festival Cancels Headlining Performances To Host Free Local Talent Showcases

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 12th, 2025 - 6:07 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

America’s River Roots Festival has officially cancelled their upcoming headlining performances. The festival meant to highlight the culture of America’s river cities originally had several high profile musicians on their performance lineup. Now, the festival will be hosting free and local talent showcases.

America’s River Roots Festival is a signature event set to kick off America’s 250th celebration. Scheduled for October 8th-12th, 2025 on the Cincinnati, Covington and Newport riverfronts, the event will be a fusion of music, cuisine and culture. Among many popular bands and artists, Weezer’s October 11 show with the Marvelous 3 and Grace Bowers was going to be one of four concerts at ICON Festival Stage during the five-night America’s River Roots fest, according to Stereogum. Other artists included Maren Morris, Mt. Joy, Walker Hayes and Janelle Monáe, as reported by Fox19.

Organizers confirmed the cancellation with FOX19 NOW in a statement Wednesday, September 10th. The announcement states that the festival has “pivoted the focus of the music series to include free performances by regional and local bands”, saying it was a “difficult” choice to change the entertainment portion of the five-day event, which is expected to bring in more than 1 million people.

The full statement is as follows: “Though the ticketed stage lineup will no longer move forward, America’s River Roots guests can enjoy free musical performances from multiple genres on stages on both sides of the river. This decision allows us to focus even more on what our community has told us they value most: free and affordable experiences for people of all ages. It also allows us to connect directly to the Ohio River as the kickoff to the America250 celebration – with more than 175 themed riverboat cruises, plus cultural exhibits, artisan markets, and multicultural food, beer and bourbon experiences.Nine riverboats from seven cities from across the country remain the centerpiece of this festival, offering opportunities to step aboard and explore the river in this unique way.”

Stereogum alleged that Cincinnati residents were surprised to learn that those concerts are not free and that tickets were pretty expensive (ranging from $100+ depending on the bundle). Organizers say all ticket-holders have been refunded.