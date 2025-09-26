Wife of Weezer’s Bassist Will Not Face Jail Time After Shooting at Police Officers

Home News Ajala Fields September 26th, 2025 - 10:07 PM

The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner has avoided jail time over a shooting case involving LAPD officers. Jillian Shriner, who is a best-selling author who publishes under the pen name Jillian Lauren, was taken into custody on April 8 after sustaining a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from a police officer, according to NME.

A statement from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) gave clarity on what had occurred when it stated that officers had been pursuing an unrelated hit-and-run car chase, when one of the suspects tried to enter Shriner’s property. There, the author allegedly fired at the suspect and then allegedly pointed her gun at officers and refused to lower it when asked.

An “officer-involved shooting” then occurred, where Shriner was shot in the shoulder by a member of the police. She was taken into hospital and then into custody, where she was then arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A 9mm handgun was recovered from her house.

The reports were shared by the Los Angeles Times, which reported that L.A. County Superior Court Judge Susan J. DeWitt ruled that there will be a mental health diversion, provided that Shriner does not own firearms, avoids the use of drugs and alcohol and attends therapy. If she complies with these terms for two years, the charges against her will be dismissed.

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez