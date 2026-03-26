Weezer Announce Fall 2026 ‘Weezer: The Gathering’ North American Tour Dates With Silversun Pickups & The Shins

Today, Weezer has announced Weezer: The Gathering, which is a major North American tour that is set for this coming fall. Promoted by Live Nation, the 32-city arena run with special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups kicks off on September 8, in Sacramento, CA and travels across North America before wrapping October 24, in Los Angeles, CA. For tickets and more information, click here.
To celebrate this upcoming run, the band will be hosting events all over their hometown of Los Angeles for the next week that is called Weezer: The Gathering – Initiation Week. From a trivia night at Barney’s Beanery this evening , giving even the most studied Weezerpedia reader a run for their money, to a pickleball tournament against the band themselves on Monday, March 30, to other surprise moments around LA, Initiation Week is going to be one for the record books.
Weezer The Gathering Tour Dates
9/8 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
9/9 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
9/11 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
9/12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
9/13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
9/15 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
9/16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
9/20 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
9/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
9/23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
9/25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
9/26 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
9/27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
9/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
9/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
10/2 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
10/3 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
10/4 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
10/6 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
10/7 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
10/9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
10/10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
10/11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
10/13 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
10/14 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
10/16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
10/17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
10/18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
10/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
10/21 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
10/23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
10/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Photo Credit: Conny Chavez