Weezer Announce Fall 2026 ‘Weezer: The Gathering’ North American Tour Dates With Silversun Pickups & The Shins

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2026 - 1:16 PM

Today, Weezer has announced Weezer: The Gathering, which is a major North American tour that is set for this coming fall. Promoted by Live Nation, the 32-city arena run with special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups kicks off on September 8, in Sacramento, CA and travels across North America before wrapping October 24, in Los Angeles, CA. For tickets and more information, click here.

To celebrate this upcoming run, the band will be hosting events all over their hometown of Los Angeles for the next week that is called Weezer: The Gathering – Initiation Week. From a trivia night at Barney’s Beanery this evening , giving even the most studied Weezerpedia reader a run for their money, to a pickleball tournament against the band themselves on Monday, March 30, to other surprise moments around LA, Initiation Week is going to be one for the record books.

Weezer The Gathering Tour Dates

9/8 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

9/9 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

9/11 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

9/12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

9/13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

9/15 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

9/16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

9/20 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

9/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

9/23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

9/25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

9/26 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

9/27 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

9/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

9/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

10/2 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

10/3 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10/4 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

10/6 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

10/7 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

10/9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10/10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

10/11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

10/13 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

10/14 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

10/16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10/17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

10/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

10/21 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena