Crippled Black Phoenix Share Compelling New Single “Vampire Grave” Featuring Fotocrime’s Ryan Patterson

Home News Cait Stoddard April 7th, 2026 - 2:51 PM

Today, Crippled Black Phoenix has released “Vampire Grave”,whichis the third and final advanced single from the UK macabre rock band’s upcoming album, Sceaduhelm. The song is one of the album’s most immediately compelling, built around a central image of chosen decay and the kind of intimacy that survives only by abandoning the living world entirely. It features Louisville, Kentucky’s Ryan Patterson of the band’s Fotocrime, Coliseum and Mirrorless.

Written by Justin Greaves with lyrics by Ryan Patterson, “Vampire Grave” frames disillusionment not as crisis but as conclusion. Patterson’s lyric follows a narrator who has quietly stopped arguing with the terms of existence and arrived, without drama, at an alternative: immortality in death alongside another person, in a grave of their own choosing. The vampire conceit is not deployed for atmosphere alone. It carries a genuine emotional logic, the sense that if there are no winners in life, then permanent withdrawal becomes the only rational act of devotion. The phrase “bloodsick and depraved” sets the register early, and the song does not soften from there.

Patterson, who has collaborated with Justin Greaves and Crippled Black Phoenix across several projects, speaks to the immediacy of the song’s central image: “Vampire Grave’ was the first song we did together for this album; Justin sent me the music with that working title and I immediately imagined two immortal lovers, blood junkies on an eternal death trip. It’s a barn-burner of a song driven by Justin’s drums and guitar, and perfectly completed by Belinda’s creepy and beautiful backing vocals. It’s one of my favorite vocal performances and I’m excited for people to hear it.”