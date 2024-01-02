Romy Comments On The xx’s Forthcoming New Album: “You’ll Still Be Able To Tell It’s Us”

Home News Didi Onwuanyi January 2nd, 2024 - 6:50 PM

According to Consequence, the British indie rock group, The xx, including producer Jamie Smith, singer and guitarist, Romy Croft, and singer and bassist, Oliver Sim, are gearing up to record their fourth album, their first project since their 2017 album, I See You.

In an interview with NME, Croft describes the group’s studio sessions as “quite wide open.” She goes on to explain how their past projects, together and apart, are influencing their sound for the album explaining, “I think Oliver [Sim] and Jamie [xx] and I have all tried new things and learned a lot from different projects and I think that’s quite healthy to be like, ‘What have you learned? What should we do now?’”

In 2022, Sim released a solo LP named Hideous Bastard, and in 2023, Croft released her first solo album, MID AIR, which ventured into the world of house and dance music, a sound that differs from xx’s more alternative, indie sound. However, Croft is flexible when it comes to flowing in and out of genres and confirms that she will be playing the guitar in The xx’s next project once again.

Amid the group’s open mind to exploring different sounds and approaches for the album, Croft makes it clear that audiences will, “still be able to tell it’s us.” The group, formed in 2005 in London, has crafted and developed their sound since releasing their first album in 2009, and in 2022, the group celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2012 project, Coexist.

