Romy of The xx Transforms ‘90s Club Hits By Corona and Olive in “You’re Not Alone In The Rhythm Of The Night”

July 11th, 2021

Romy of The xx has shared a new song called “You’re Not Alone In The Rhythm Of The Night,” which brings together Corona’s 1993 club hit “The Rhythm of the Night” and Olive’s 1996 chart-topper “You’re Not Alone.” The track was released as part of Apple Music’s Home Sessions and was exclusively released through the platform.

“The Rhythm of The Night” and “You’re Not Alone,” were both frequently played on the radio and numerous dance clubs throughout the 1990s and both remain a staple of modern gay clubs. Romy explains that “You’re Not Alone In The Rhythm Of The Night” was inspired by her own adolescent trips throughout London’s gay bars, which is a recurring theme throughout her solo releases.

“Both songs remind me of when I was about 17 and started going to gay bars in London,” Romy explained in a press release. “The lyrics of ‘You’re Not Alone’ resonate with the feeling of community I found in those bars and clubs and the friends I made and treasure to this day. I still love dancing to ‘The Rhythm of the Night.’ It was fun to strip these dance songs down to their core and still feel so much emotion from them.”

Romy first announced she was releasing a solo project last year, which was accompanied by a performance of the track “Weightless” on Instagram live. The performer’s debut single “Lifetime” was released last September. Prior to her record announcement, Romy held DJ sets at various gay clubs including Manchester’s Homoblo and Turin’s Club to Club .

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer