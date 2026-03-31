Skrillex And Young Miko Collaborate on New Single “Duro”

Home News Aani Nagaiah March 31st, 2026 - 12:32 AM

Skrillex and Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko have released their collaborative single “Duro,” out now via OWSLA/Atlantic.

The track is a hyperpop crossover built on frenetic Skrillex production packed with laser synths and a driving bass, set against Miko’s sharp computerized melodies and bars. Lyrically the song centers on leaving a party early with someone new. The visualizer arrives alongside the single.

“Duro” had been teased since last year’s Ultra Miami Music Festival, where it caught attention as a high-energy collision between Skrillex’s electronic production and Miko’s melodic style. 101.9 Kiss FM The official release date was confirmed onstage at Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, where Miko joined Skrillex during his set. The single follows Skrillex’s two-week South America run across Lollapalooza festivals in Argentina, Chile and Brazil.

Skrillex is currently touring behind his 2025 album F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3, while Miko has been building momentum off her November 2025 album Do Not Disturb. 101.9 Kiss FM

Previously on mxdwn: Skrillex Surprise Releases New EP Kora | Skrillex Surprise Releases New EP Hit Me Where It Hurts X | Skrillex Surprise Drops New Album F*CK U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! | Champion, Skrillex, Four Tet and Naisha Collaborate on “Talk To Me”