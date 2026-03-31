Guns N’ Roses Announce Melissa Reese Will Not Be Joining Upcoming Tour Due To “Unforeseen Personal Reasons”

Photo Credit: Guns N’ Roses

Guns N’ Roses have announced that keyboardist Melissa Reese will not be joining them on their upcoming world tour due to unforeseen personal reasons.

The band issued a brief statement on Friday, March 27, one day before their 2026 world tour kicked off in Monterrey, Mexico. “Rock legends Guns N’ Roses have announced that Melissa Reese will not be joining the band on tour due to unforeseen personal reasons,” the statement read. “We hope our fans understand.”

Reese joined Guns N’ Roses in 2016 as their second keyboardist alongside Dizzy Reed, becoming the first female member of the band. She handles keyboards, synthesizers, sub-bass, programming and backing vocals during live performances. Her decade with the group spans the full reunion era of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

No replacement has been announced. Reese has not publicly commented on her absence.

The 2026 world tour runs through December with dates across Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia and Singapore.

Previously on mxdwn: Slash, Duff McKagan, Steven Adler & Gilby Clarke Team Up For Performance Of “It’s So Easy” At Rock For Jennifer Charity Event | Guns N’ Roses Unleash Two New Singles “Nothin” & “Atlas” | Guns N’ Roses Perform First Show With New Drummer Isaac Carpenter | Guns N’ Roses Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates