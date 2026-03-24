Slash, Duff McKagan, Steven Adler & Gilby Clarke Team Up For Performance Of Guns N’ Roses “It’s So Easy” At Rock For Jennifer Charity Event

Home News Cait Stoddard March 24th, 2026 - 6:20 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, GNR’s Slash and bassist Duff McKagan teamed up with the band’s former members Steven Adler (drums) and Gilby Clarke (guitar),along with Faster Pussycat frontman Taime Downe, to play “It’s So Easy” at last night’s Rock For Jennifer – Loud And Legendary event at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California. The event honored Jennifer Perry, who died in February at the age of 67 after a battle with cancer. She was the house agent at the Troubadour in the 1980s by bringing in many legendary artists to the iconic venue.

Perry was an agent at Tapestry Artists and a senior booker of heavy metal at Avalon Attractions for years. She managed LEATHERWOLF, supported GUNS N’ ROSES, POISON and WARRANT in their infancy, promoted METALLICA at many venues and was a co-creator and tour manager for numerous Ozzfests. Although he wasn’t included in the lineup that launched the Not In This Lifetime trek in 2016, Adler rejoined GNR at several shows on the tour, including three stops on the U.S. leg and one gig in Buenos Aires, Argentina, playing drums on “Out Ta Get Me” and “My Michelle”.