Guns N Roses Perform First Show With New Drummer Isaac Carpenter

According to blabbermouth.net, Guns N’ Roses kicked off their 2025 international tour on May 1, at Songdo Moonlight Festival Park in Incheon, South Korea. The show marked the band’s first concert in a year and a half and the first GN’R show for new drummer Isaac Carpenter, who took over after the band parted ways with longtime stickman Frank Ferrer back in March.

For Carpenter’s debut behind the kit, the band opened their concert in South Korea with “Welcome to the Jungle,” which is the first time GN’R has opened with the song since 2012. The 22-song set hit on every era of the band, from obligatory Appetite for Destruction classics “Mr. Brownstone, “It’s So Easy” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” to the Use You Illusion albums “Estranged,” “November Rain” and a few Chinese Democracy cuts Better” and “Sorry.”

Guns N’ Roses’ international tour will be making its way across Asia in May, including a May 17, gig in Mumbai)before crossing Europe later this summer, with dates running through July. Get tickets at this location.