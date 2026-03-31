Babymetal Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates With Halestorm & Violent Vira

Home News Cait Stoddard March 31st, 2026 - 1:42 PM

Today, the renowned J-metal group BABYMETAL celebrates Fox Day with the announcement of their World Tour 2026 across North America and Latin America. Supporting them on their North American tour dates will be Halestorm and Violent Vira. Tickets for dates in the U.S. and Canada will be available starting with an artist presale that begins on Monday, April 6, at 10 a.m. local time and people can sign up now until April 5, at the LINK HERE.

BABYMETAL is also thrilled to share that METAL FORTH (DELUXE EDITION) will be released through Capitol Records on June 26, 2026. The deluxe edition will be available digitally and on vinyl which will feature a zoetrope design, with 10 icons from the record brought to life in motion. It will feature three live performances off the record and two remixes from Major Lazer and Jordan Fish of the standout track “from me to u (feat. Poppy).”

Formed in 2010, BABYMETAL quickly gained popularity in Japan for their explosive live shows. By 2013, they had become a force of their own by opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers, Korn, and Lady Gaga and bringing the ferocity of metal to a global audience. With over 15 years of history and a diehard international following, BABYMETAL isn’t just a band, they are a movement redefining what heavy music looks and sounds like. Fronted by three dynamic women.

BABYMETAL Tour Dates

8/30 – San Diego, CA* – Petco Park

9/2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

9/4 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/5 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

9/7 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

9/9 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

9/12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

9/13 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/15 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

9/16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/18 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/ 19 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life**

9/21 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

9/23 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

9/25 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

9/26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/29 – Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

0/1 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/3 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival**

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat