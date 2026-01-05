Babymetal Shares Newly Re-Recorded Version Of “Headbangeeeeerrrrr” In Celebration Of 15th Anniversary

Home News Cait Stoddard January 5th, 2026 - 12:36 PM

According to Metalinjection.net, Babymetal us officially celebrating their 15th anniversary with a surprise release of a newly re-recorded and heavier version of their early fan favorite “Headbangeeeeerrrrr”. The updated take on the original 2012 single arrived today, with the band confirming on social media that the release commemorates “the 15th anniversary of its formation.

While the new version preserves the breakneck pace, melodic hooks and thrash-inflected energy that made the original a cult classic, it introduces a major upgrade: new death growls from MOMOMETAL, adding a significantly heavier edge to the song. The re-recording highlights how far Babymetal have evolved since their early days, blending their trademark pop-metal chaos with a more extreme modern metal sensibility.

Alongside the track, the band also dropped a brand-new music video, which sees them headbanging both inside and outside an old-school arcade. To further mark the milestone, Babymetal are releasing an ultra-limited 15th anniversary CD featuring “Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!! (15th Night Ver)”. As a purchase bonus, fans will receive one randomly selected postcard (three designs total) featuring costumes from the new music video. Hidden among these is a rare “THE CHOSEN 15” card, with only 15 copies in existence worldwide.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat