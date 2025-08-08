Halestorm Shares Empowering New Single & Video “Like A Woman Can”

Home News Steven Taylor August 8th, 2025 - 6:46 PM

Photo credit: Colin Hancock

Grammy winning rock band Halestorm released Everest today, their highly anticipated sixth album. Alongside this release came a video for the latest single from the album, “Like A Woman Can.” The video can be found on band’s YouTube channel.

The song is a bit of a departure from Halestorm’s usual metal outings, though Lzzy Hale still hits the same intense, strained notes you expect out of her. She showcases a strong vocal range on the song, giving the song the feeling of an emotional ballad. Described as “a sultry, bluesy tribute to bisexuality,” the video stars exclusively women, mainly focused on Hale herself delivering a powerful vocal performance while dancing and posing. The lyrics have Hale speaking to a man she seems romantically engaged with. She lists off differences and issues between her and her partner, lamenting the seeming struggle for the man to provide satisfy her. The chorus has her asking, “why can’t you love me like a woman can?” The sound and themes are both a bit of a departure for Halestorm, but an interesting change nonetheless. It’s themes of bisexuality spark interesting conversation on fulfilments in relationships as well as the knowledge and experience that comes with being familiar with romantic love for both the same and opposite sex. Particularly here, Hale speaks to how women in straight relationships can often feel like they don’t fully receive the kind of love they deserve out of their male partner, the same kind of love a woman can provide properly – be they a lesbian partner, a fellow female friend or even just themselves. Hale herself said “‘Like A Woman Can’ is Venus asking Mars to meet her in the middle while in the midst of a bisexual awakening,” offering an extra unique, mythological layer to the song’s meaning.

Everest, the sixth album by Halestorm, is out today. The 12 track album features other previous singles such as the title track and “Darkness Always Wins.”