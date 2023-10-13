mxdwn Music

Wargasm Share Anthemic New Single “Modern Love”

October 13th, 2023 - 8:01 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

WARGASM unleash a whimsical and quirkey new single “Modern Love” today. It bulldozes the way for the release of their keenly awaited debut album Venom on October 27th. WARGASM are the pinnacle middle ground found in-between heavy metal, electronic, rave, alternative, and industrial powered up by the abrasion of two gleefully insane creative insurgents Milkie Way and Sam Matlock.

The duo transports a shockingly catchy blast of erotic and absorbingly unpredictable heavy music. Its descent is drawn from the hectic genre mashing of the nineties, yet it’s influenced by a contemporary rage.

On the track the band said: “Love is war. Modern love is war. We live in an age where we’re connected by wires and signals and satellites, but we’ve never been further apart from each other. We live in a lonely period of time. Modern Love is our answer to the fragility and self-harming nature of love in the 21st century.”

Modern Love is for the twentieth century romantic; it resonates on a romance and a loathing that is entwined into one. “This is our deranged love anthem. A true Britney moment with a Nine Inch Nails backbone running throughout, doused in Deftones inspired guitars. We’re all in love, until we’re not.”

The song tempers harsh distortion with glossy synths, striking a balance between heavy and soft. Milkie Way warns, “It’s modern love, and it’s war.  The song is sad, but it is also contented and hopes to find greater happiness.

The band will travel to the UK where they will be performing at their largest headline shows to date including Shepherds Bush Empire on December 16th and will then join BabyMetal on their European tour!

Wargasm Tour Dates:

October 7th                Aftershock Festival              Sacramento, CA
November 8th            1865                                       Southampton, UK%
November 9th            Rock City                               Nottingham, UK%
November 10th          Ulster Sports Club               Belfast, UK%
November 11th          Opium Rooms                      Dublin, IE %
November 14th          Sentrum Scene                    Oslo, IN#
November 15th          Annexet                                 Stockholm, SE#
November 16th          Amager Bio                           Copenhagen, DK#
November 18th          Sporthalle                              Hamburg, DE#
November 19th          Verti Music Hall                    Berlin, DE#
November 21st          Palladium                              Cologne, DE#
November 23rd          Gasometer                            Vienna, AT#
November 24th          Zenith                                     Munich, DE#
November 25th          La Laterie                              Strasbourg, FR#
December 1st            Stadthalle                              Offenbach, DE#
December 3rd            O13                                        Tilburg, NL#
December 4th            Ancienne Belgique               Brussels, BE#
December 6th            L’Olympia                              Paris, FR#
December 7th            Esch-zur-Alzette                   Luxembourge, LB#
December 8th            Frabrique                               Milan, IT#
December 10th          The Mill                                  Birmingham, UK%
December 12th          SWG3                                    Glasgow, UK%
December 13th          O2 Ritz                                   Manchester, UK%
December 14h          SWX                                       Bristol, UK%
December 15th         O2 Shepherds Bush Empire           London, UK%

 

 

 

