Wargasm Share Anthemic New Single “Modern Love”

Home News Rebecca Pedley October 13th, 2023 - 8:01 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

WARGASM unleash a whimsical and quirkey new single “Modern Love” today. It bulldozes the way for the release of their keenly awaited debut album Venom on October 27th. WARGASM are the pinnacle middle ground found in-between heavy metal, electronic, rave, alternative, and industrial powered up by the abrasion of two gleefully insane creative insurgents Milkie Way and Sam Matlock.

The duo transports a shockingly catchy blast of erotic and absorbingly unpredictable heavy music. Its descent is drawn from the hectic genre mashing of the nineties, yet it’s influenced by a contemporary rage.

On the track the band said: “Love is war. Modern love is war. We live in an age where we’re connected by wires and signals and satellites, but we’ve never been further apart from each other. We live in a lonely period of time. Modern Love is our answer to the fragility and self-harming nature of love in the 21st century.”

Modern Love is for the twentieth century romantic; it resonates on a romance and a loathing that is entwined into one. “This is our deranged love anthem. A true Britney moment with a Nine Inch Nails backbone running throughout, doused in Deftones inspired guitars. We’re all in love, until we’re not.”

The song tempers harsh distortion with glossy synths, striking a balance between heavy and soft. Milkie Way warns, “It’s modern love, and it’s war.” The song is sad, but it is also contented and hopes to find greater happiness.

The band will travel to the UK where they will be performing at their largest headline shows to date including Shepherds Bush Empire on December 16th and will then join BabyMetal on their European tour!

Wargasm Tour Dates:

October 7th Aftershock Festival Sacramento, CA

November 8th 1865 Southampton, UK%

November 9th Rock City Nottingham, UK%

November 10th Ulster Sports Club Belfast, UK%

November 11th Opium Rooms Dublin, IE %

November 14th Sentrum Scene Oslo, IN#

November 15th Annexet Stockholm, SE#

November 16th Amager Bio Copenhagen, DK#

November 18th Sporthalle Hamburg, DE#

November 19th Verti Music Hall Berlin, DE#

November 21st Palladium Cologne, DE#

November 23rd Gasometer Vienna, AT#

November 24th Zenith Munich, DE#

November 25th La Laterie Strasbourg, FR#

December 1st Stadthalle Offenbach, DE#

December 3rd O13 Tilburg, NL#

December 4th Ancienne Belgique Brussels, BE#

December 6th L’Olympia Paris, FR#

December 7th Esch-zur-Alzette Luxembourge, LB#

December 8th Frabrique Milan, IT#

December 10th The Mill Birmingham, UK%

December 12th SWG3 Glasgow, UK%

December 13th O2 Ritz Manchester, UK%

December 14h SWX Bristol, UK%

December 15th O2 Shepherds Bush Empire London, UK%