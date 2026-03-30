Disclosure Share Introspective New Single & Video “The Sun Comes Up Tremendous”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2026 - 12:23 PM

Today, multi-platinum duo Disclosure returns with their radiant new single, “The Sun Comes Up Tremendous,” featuring lead vocals from co-founder Howard Lawrence. The first Disclosure song to feature lead vocals from Howard since 2023’s chart-topping Alchemy, “The Sun Comes Up Tremendous” premieres as he and brother Guy Lawrence get set to embark on their Spring 2026 North America Tour.

The follow-up to “Deeper”), “The Sun Comes Up Tremendous” arrives as the first new music from Disclosure in 2026. After teasing the track on social media and generating major buzz over the past month, Disclosure has now released the emotionally raw and elegantly composed epic in all its hypnotic splendor. The lush and sprawling track plays out like a late-night inner monologue from someone whose self-assurance appears unbreakable until an undeniable sense of doubt begins to creep in “Then the sun comes up tremendous / My heart feels so betrayed / Maybe I’ve made a mistake”.

As the tension between bravado and unease continues to escalate, Howard’s powerfully restrained vocal work gives way to a glorious convergence of trembling synth, pulsating beats and cinematic strings that lift the song into an entirely new stratosphere. Directed by Colt Grice and Moldyroom and filmed near the coast in Los Angeles, the video for “The Sun Comes Up Tremendous” finds Guy and Howard performing face-to-face in an open-air structure overlooking the ocean at dusk. Over the course of the stunningly shot visual, light slowly fades from the sky and leaves Disclosure in darkness, beautifully echoing the track’s all-consuming atmosphere.

Photo Credit: Marissa Rose Ficara