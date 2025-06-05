Disclosure Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 5th, 2025 - 1:09 PM

Today, multi-platinum duo Disclosure has announced their fall 2025 North American Tour,” which will bring their epic and acclaimed live show to fans across North America. The tour launches at Seattle’s WAMU Theater on September 19 and it includes festival stops at Oregon’s Cascade Equinox Festival and Mexico City’s Nescafé Vaivén, before wrapping up at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City on October 18. For tickets and more information, click here.

The live tour news arrives ahead of a series of previously announced North American Disclosure DJ Sets and follows an exhilarating run of releases that showcase not only Guy and Howard Lawrence’s gift for crafting inventive songs destined to take over the dance floor but also their long-running legacy of boundary-pushing collaboration.

Chief among that new music was their blissful and chart-climbing summer smash, “She’s Gone, Dance On,” which scored a Best Dance/Electronic Recording Grammy nomination and spawned remixes from Hamdi, Carlita, and Todd Edwards, plus a live version featuring the brothers’ dad Robin Lawrence on guitar.

Disclosure Tour Dates

6/6 — Miami, FL – Club Space (Disclosure DJ Set)

6/7 — Charleston, SC – High Tide Festival (Disclosure DJ Set)

6/12 — Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheatre (Disclosure DJ Set)

6/13 — Denver, CO – Reelworks (Disclosure DJ Set)

6/21 — Rothbury, MI – Electric Forest (Disclosure DJ Set + Friends & Family)

6/22 — Ottawa, ON – Escapade Music Festival (Disclosure DJ Set)

6/27 — Chicago, IL – All of Us Festival (Disclosure DJ Set)

6/28 — Toronto, ON – Electric Island (Disclosure DJ Set)

7/4 — Calgary, AB – Badlands Festival (Disclosure DJ Set + Friends & Family)

7/5 — Surrey, CA – FVDED in the Park (Disclosure DJ Set)

9/19 — Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater ^

9/21 — Redmond, OR – Cascade Equinox Festival

9/23 — Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

9/25 — San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *

9/27 — Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre *

9/28 — Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater ^

10/02 — Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center ^

10/04 — Jean, NV – RISE Festival

10/07 — Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom ^

10/11 — Mexico City, MX – Nescafé Vaivén Festival

10/15 — Boston, MA – Roadrunner l ^>

10/17 — Washington, DC – The Anthem *>

10/18 — Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

^ = w/ Villager

* = w/ Bullet Tooth

= w/ Fcukers