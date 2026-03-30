Crossroads Guitar Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Tedeschi Trucks Band, John Mayer, Pete Townshend & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2026 - 7:49 PM

Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2026 returns to Texas on September 26-27 in Austin, Texas a the Moody Center. It will be his seventh festival and is being held in celebration of the 28th anniversary of the 1998 founding of the Crossroads Centre Antigua. The event will feature main stage concerts and muti-artist collaborations by some of the best guitarists in the world from across multiple musical genres. For tickets and more information, click here.

Among numerous Crossroads veterans returning this year will be Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy, Sonny Landreth, John Mayer, Del McCoury Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Jimmie Vaughan, while Trey Anastasio, Tommy Emmanuel, Julian Lage and Pete Townshend will be making their Crossroads debuts. As in past Festivals, Eric Clapton will perform both nights.

Guitar Center returns as the exclusive retail partner of the Crossroads Festival 2026, continuing its longstanding support of the event and its mission to benefit the Crossroads Centre Antigua. This year, Guitar Center will bring its presence to life through The Guitar Center Experience, which is an immersive destination at the venue where fans can explore gear, connect with leading guitar brands including Fender, Gibson, Martin, PRS and Ernie Ball.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela