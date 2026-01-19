John Mayer Pays Tribute To Late Bob Weir With Performance Of “Ripple”

Home News Anthony Salvato January 19th, 2026 - 7:15 AM

With hits such as “Casey Jones”, “Touch of Grey” and “Truckin’”, the psychedelic rock band The Grateful Dead have cemented themselves as the household name of psych rock over the years. They performed everywhere, and for hours at a time, they helped backstop an entire movement surrounded by peace and positivity.

Just a few days ago fans, or “deadheads” as they are called, received some gutwrenching news. There was suddenly a hole in the band that could no longer be replaced, and some harsh realities for fans that would never quite sit right. On Jan. 10, singer, songwriter and co;foudner of The Grateful Dead, Bob Weir, sadly passed away at the age of 80 years old.

Weir was a titan in the music industry and championed the band that served as the face of both a genre and a movement for decades. Looking to pay tribute to the later singer and guitarists, a was another legendary singer and guitarist in his own right, John Mayer. Mayer turned in his iconic electric guitar for a simple wooden acoustic guitar. He performed the song “Ripple”, one of the biggest hits by the Dead, standing on stage with just himself, his guitar and a microphone. The song “Ripple”, produced by Weir, is in itself a song apt for the memorial of a person such as Weir who still wished to spread joy in the face of sadness. Mayer performed in front of family, loved ones and fans at Weir’s memorial, an emotional, but sweet sendoff, from one music great to another.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin