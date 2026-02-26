The Eagles Announce Spring 2026 ‘The Long Goodbye, Act III’ U.S. Tour Dates With Tedeschi Trucks Band

Home News Cait Stoddard February 26th, 2026 - 6:20 PM

Over 50 plus years of touring, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, accounting for 16 million tickets and have consistently ranked in the Top 10 of both concert industry publications, Billboard and Pollstar. For this tour, the Eagles are welcoming Grammy Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band as special guests for these shows. To participate in the Eagles Artist Presale on Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. local time, fans must sign up here by Monday, March 2, at 10 a.m. ET.

No codes are needed,access is tied to your Ticketmaster account and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Additional presale opportunities begin Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m. local time. Limited VIP Ticket Packages are available now here and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking and more.

In the fall of 1971, the Eagles formed, pioneered,and personified a uniquely American musical style, blending country, folk, R&B, rock and pop sensibilities and would go on to become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons.

Eagles The Long Goodbye ACT III Tour Dates

5/5 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

5/9 – Nashville, TN – FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University

5/16 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado