Marc Broussard Releases New Soulful Single “That’s What Love Will Make You Do” Featuring Joe Bonamassa

Hannah Boyle January 15th, 2023 - 4:32 AM

Marc Broussard recently released a new soulful single “That’s What Love Will Make You Do” featuring Joe Bonamassa. The single is a cover of Little Milton, a blues singer. The song is the next in a series of a project created by the two artists to keep the blues alive. As the inspiration for all rock n roll, the blues deserves its due credit. The artists are doing their best to remind the world how that genre could be so influential and still deserves attention.

The latest record in the series, “S.O.S 4:Blues For The Soul”, will be available for preorder March 3rd. The single “That’s What Love Will Make You Do” acts as a teaser of what more is to come from the duo.

The song sticks very close to the blues roots and definitely contains soul. The very rich voice that carries the song adds depth and captivates the audience. The song is a very interesting listen. The two artists have a wonderful sound together and have really found a way to do Little Milton justice. There is a sense of passion within the singer that enraptures the listeners. The cover is definitely worth the listen to and brings attention to artists of the past that deserve the spotlight once again.