Laufey Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates With Suki Waterhouse

Leila DeJoui May 29th, 2025 - 6:10 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

On Aug. 22, 2025, the Grammy-award winning artist, Laufey, is expected to release her new album. It has also been announced that her new album, A Matter of Time, will have a North American tour to support the new release. Laufey is expected to play in arenas during the fall including the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Throughout the tour, she will have support from singer Suki Waterhouse.

Her tour will begin on Sept. 15 of this year in Orlando, Florida. Laufey’s tour is expected to wrap up on Oct. 27 of this year in Boston, Massachusetts. Presales will begin to go on sale on June 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Then, the general tickets to her tour will begin on June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Before her North American tour, she has also toured South American locations like Brazil and some locations in Europe, like the United Kingdom.

Her album A Matter of Time was co-produced with Spencer Stewart and The National’s Aaron Dessner, according to an article from Brooklyn Vegan. So far, she has released two singles for this album. “Silver Lining” and “Tough Luck” have been the two singles that have been released for the album. She has also performed her single, “Tough Luck,” live on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Her album has been out for pre-release and is available for download and pre-order.

A Matter of Time North America Tour Dates:

09/15 – Kia Center – Orlando, FL

09/16 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

09/18 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

09/20 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

09/21 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

09/23 – Desert Diamond Arena – Phoenix, AZ

09/24 – Pechanga Arena – San Diego, CA

09/26 – Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA

09/30 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

10/02 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

10/04 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

10/06 – Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT

10/08 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

10/10 – United Center – Chicago, IL

10/11 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

10/13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

10/15 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

10/19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

10/21 – Place Bell – Laval, QC

10/23 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

10/24 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

10/27 – TD Garden – Boston M