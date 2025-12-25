Laufey Shares New Rendition Of “Santa Claus Is Comin To Town”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 25th, 2025 - 6:15 AM

LA-based Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey has shared the latest addition to her holiday collection with her take on the classic “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.” As a whole, the artist‘s version is beautiful by how the sizzling instrumentation fills the air with a jazzy and classy vibe, while sings out the lyrics with beautiful melodies.

Laufey’s music has become synonymous with the season. A Very Laufey Holiday started in 2021 with “Love To Keep Me Warm” (with dodie), followed by “The Christmas Waltz” in 2022, “Christmas Dreaming” in 2023 and “Santa Baby” last year with a music video featuring Bill Murray. Also last year, Laufey recorded a holiday original, “Christmas Magic,” exclusively for Amazon Music, which will now be included on the A Very Laufey Holiday collection.

Laufey’s latest album, A Matter of Time, was released to widespread critical acclaim in August, debuting at number four on the Billboard 200 chart and number one on the Jazz Albums chart. On the album, Laufey further crystalizes her singular sound, which is one still rooted in her beloved influences, but which forgoes any strict standards or rules.