Fishbone Announce New Tribute Album Cover Your Face For April 2026 Release Featuring Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, Twin Shadow, Silversun Pickups & More

Juliet Paiz February 10th, 2026 - 2:35 PM

Los Angeles legends Fishbone have announced Cover Your Face, a tribute album coming out on April 10, 2026, as part of the 40th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut, In Your Face. The release comes as a limited-edition double LP, with Disc One featuring a newly remastered version of the original album and Disc Two presenting Fishbone songs reimagined by artists from around the world.

The tribute album includes contributions from Twin Shadow, Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, Catbite, Wheatus, The Ratchets, Silversun Pickups, Kimya Dawson, comedian Dave Hill and Doom Regulator featuring Tim Armstrong, Jesse Michaels, Joey Castillo and Spencer Pollard. More artists will be announced ahead of the release. Each vinyl copy comes with special collector inserts, and additional tour and independent retail editions are planned.

The announcement also comes as Fishbone prepares to kick off their spring tour on April 9 in San Francisco. At every show, the band will perform In Your Face in full, followed by a second set of fan favorites and career-spanning hits. VIP packages include soundcheck access, karaoke with the band, meet and greet opportunities, exclusive 7-inch vinyl, signed posters and early entry to the venues.

Fishbone’s current lineup features Angelo Moore on vocals and saxophones, Christopher Dowd on keyboards and trombone, James Jones on bass, Hassan Hurd on drums, John “JS” Williams II on trumpet, and Tracey “Spacey T” Singleton on guitar. Alongside this anniversary project, the band is working on a new studio album set for release this summer, promising more energy and even more creativity

