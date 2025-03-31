Iron & Wine, The Shins, Laufey & More Perform At Garden State 20th Anniversary Concert In LA

Home News Cait Stoddard March 31st, 2025 - 8:31 PM

According to stereogum.com, last year was the 20th anniversary of Zach Braff’s directorial debut Garden State and its soundtrack, which was an album that now feels like a Greatest Hits compilation of 2000s indie music. A bunch of the artists featured on that soundtrack convened for a big benefit show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on March 19. The event marked Remy Zero’s first performance since 2010 and Frou Frou’s first since 2019.

The Garden State 20th Anniversary Concert promised a performance of each song on the soundtrack but not necessarily by the same artist who originally recorded it. During the show, Frou Frou performed “Let Go,” while Remy Zero did “Fair” and “Save Me,” which is better known as the theme song to the 2000s teen drama Smallville.

Also, The Shins, Iron & Wine, Zero 7, Colin Hay and Bonnie Somerville were there to perform their Garden State songs. Iron & Wine performed Nick Drake’s “One Of These Things First,” and Laufey took on Coldplay’s “Don’t Panic.” Braff himself introduced the night with a surprise appearance from his costar Natalie Portman.

