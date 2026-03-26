The Casualties Unleash Powerful New Single “Allies And Assassins”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2026 - 5:56 PM

This Friday, punk rock stalwarts The Casualties will release Detonate, which is their first new music in eight years and first album for Hellcat Records. It is also their second album with David Rodriguez at the mic and solidifies his relationship with Marc “Meggers” Eggers (drums), Jake Kolatis (guitar) and Doug Wellmon (bass). And today, the band has shared the track “Allies And Assassins”, which is a feeling, a state of mind!” Rodriguez explains. “Growing up we are taught to bow to State and Church and we see all the atrocities that follow. We see how it tears us apart! We see how we blindly follow the leader and WE, we the people fall off the cliff, not them.”

“It’s a feeling we felt in our youth and we set in motion as we grew older,” he continued. “During the presidential elections this feeling wrapped around me like a rope and started squeezing the life out of me. There was so much hate and tension in the air it was hard to know who your friends were. And times like these we remember, those who fought before us and we fight back!”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi