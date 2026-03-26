Paul McCartney Releases New Single “Days We Left Behind” And Announces New Album The Boys of Dungeon Lane For May 2026 Release

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 26th, 2026 - 1:49 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Paul McCartney has announced his new album The Boys of Dungeon Lane, set for release on May 29th via Capitol Records and MPL. Alongside the announcement, he has shared the album’s lead single “Days We Left Behind,” offering a deeply personal preview of the project. The release marks McCartney’s first new solo album in over five years and signals a reflective new chapter in his legendary career.

“Days We Left Behind” is a stripped back and intimate track built around memory and nostalgia. The song draws heavily from McCartney’s upbringing in Liverpool, capturing vivid snapshots of youth, family life and the early friendships that would later shape music history. With gentle instrumentation and a warm melodic core, the track leans into emotional storytelling, reflecting on a time before global fame. McCartney has described it as a “memory song,” rooted in real places like Dungeon Lane and Forthlin Road, where his early life unfolded alongside figures like John Lennon and George Harrison.

The album The Boys of Dungeon Lane expands on these themes, presenting one of McCartney’s most introspective works to date. Across its songs, he revisits post war Liverpool, his family’s resilience and the formative experiences that preceded Beatlemania. At the same time, the record includes new love songs and stylistic touches that echo different eras of his career, from Beatles inspired harmonies to Wings style rock and the DIY spirit of his early solo work.

With The Boys of Dungeon Lane, McCartney turns inward, crafting a vivid and honest portrait of the life that existed before everything changed.

The Boys of Dungeon Tracklist:

Side A

As You Lie There

Lost Horizon

Days We Left Behind

Ripples in a Pond

Mountain Top

Down South

We Two