John Lennon’s Estate Shares Moving New Video For “Sunday Bloody Sunday”

September 29th, 2025

Today, the John Lennon Estate has released a powerful new video decrying the cost of war, political violence and gun deaths. The video is for a newly remixed and re-imagined version of John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s 1972 protest anthem, “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” which was written about Bloody Sunday, the January 30, 1972, massacre of 13 unarmed protesters, including 6 children, by British soldiers during a protest march in Derry, Northern Ireland. The tragedy also famously inspired U2’s classic 1983 song of the same name.

The captivating video illustrates, through a kinetic text narrative and statistics, of how many civilians and soldier’s lives have been tragically lost from violent conflicts around the world and the perpetually escalating financial costs incurred, including The Troubles in Ireland, the Vietnam War, the Iran-Iraq War, Lebanon, Tiananmen Square, the Lockerbie bombing, the Bosnian War, the Rwanda and Darfur genocides, the Chechen Wars, 9/11, the Iraq War, Syria, the Ukraine War, the War in Gaza and from mass shootings in the United States of America. It poignantly ends with the reminder that more than 1.5 million people have been killed by guns in the U.S.A. since John Lennon was shot and killed on December 8, 1980.