Jessie Ware Drops New Song “Automatic”

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 26th, 2026 - 2:29 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Jessie Ware has returned with her latest single “Automatic,” offering another glimpse into her upcoming album Superbloom, due April 17th via Interscope Records. The track arrives as a confident and seductive statement, further expanding the lush sonic world she has been building in recent releases. With its blend of disco, soul and modern pop sensibilities, “Automatic” captures Ware at her most self-assured.

“Automatic” leans into a warm, groove-driven sound that feels both nostalgic and contemporary. Built around a smooth, sample-led rhythm, the track merges shimmering dancefloor energy with the emotional richness of classic soul. Ware’s vocals glide effortlessly across the production, striking a balance between intimacy and command. Lyrically, the song explores romance, desire and connection, framed as something instinctive and undeniable. There is a playful tone throughout, with Ware embracing both vulnerability and control in equal measure.

One of the track’s standout moments comes from Colman Domingo, whose spoken-word cameo adds a theatrical and slightly tongue-in-cheek layer to the song’s narrative. His voice introduces a sense of grandeur and humor, reinforcing the song’s themes of admiration and feminine power.

Visually and stylistically, “Automatic” fits seamlessly into the cinematic and sensual atmosphere of Superbloom. The project as a whole is described as an exploration of pleasure, embodiment and self-possession, moving beyond escapism into something more grounded and self-defined. With “Automatic,” Ware sharpens that vision, delivering a track that feels effortless, magnetic, and fully realized.